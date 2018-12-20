Another Amazon subcontractor charged as package thief in NJ

HARDING — Another case of stolen packages has been solved.

Trey Johnson, 31, of Woodbridge, a driver for a company called Prime EFS, which is contracted by Amazon to deliver packages, was charged with leaving 24 packages along Fawn Hill Drive , according to township Police.

Nearly $1,975 worth of packages were left along the Morris County road, according to police, who said half the packages had been opened and rifled through.

Working with Chatham Township Police and Amazon Regional Loss Prevention, investigators in Harding identified Johnson as a suspect. He was charged with third-degree theft of movable property and released.

Police did not disclose why Johnson left the packages along the road.

Another Amazon subcontractor was charged in Keansburg on Tuesday with stealing packages he had delivered moments before and leaving them in a garbage can.

