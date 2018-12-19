Amazon deliveryman was the one stealing packages, cops say

KEANSBURG — Two "porch pirates" are off the streets of Central Jersey, one of whom was an Amazon driver.

Subcontracted Amazon delivery driver William Tindall III of Jersey City was arrested by Keansburg Police after a resident reported several stolen packages from her porch last Friday, and provided video footage of the thefts.

Police said the video showed Tindall, who was employed by Elizabeth-based Last Mile Delivery, walking up to the home's porch and placing several packages, then returning to his delivery van. He came back to the porch several minutes later and took several packages that had been delivered earlier from other carriers, along with the boxes he left.

A borough employee, meanwhile, reported finding several opened boxes on Saturday in a garbage can which belonged to the resident whose packages were stolen, along with boxes sent to other addresses in surrounding communities. Keansburg Police worked with Last Delivery and Metuchen police to identify Tindall and make an arrest. Tindall was charged with theft.

“This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages," Amazon spokesman Ernesto Apreza told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

Alexander DeJesus (Hamilton Police)

Meanwhile, Hamilton (Mercer) Police arrested Alexander DeJesus in connection with the theft of several packages in November and December from the South Broad Street and Lalor Street areas.

An off-duty Ewing police officer spotted DeJesus taking a package from a Bunting Avenue home. DeJesus fled on foot and left behind a number of packages he was carrying. Hamilton police saw DeJesus on Broad Street on Tuesday carrying an oversized bag filled with unopened packages, and made the arrest.

DeJesus was charged with theft. He also had several outstanding warrants, including drug charges.

