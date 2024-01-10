4 great New Jersey restaurants are less than a mile apart

Not feeling like cooking dinner? We've got so many great restaurants throughout the Garden State.

I've highlighted many for our website, and today I want to highlight four that are so close to each other you could stop at them all in one night if you wanted to.

Two are amazing pizza joints, one more talked about than its counterpart down the road. One Italian restaurant and one that's relatively new.

They're all in Central Jersey. More specifically, Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Yep, this one had to be on the list. It's lived in New Jersey lore for generations. Their tomato pies are simply the best. Dave Portnoy once rated them a 9.2. A crazy high score from him, if you're into that.

Thin crust, delicious tomato sauce, no "flop" at all. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better pizza anywhere in the country. Ironically, one place that does come close is a hop-skip-and a jump away.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is the place that can give DeLorenzo's a real run for their money. Papas also has a delicious tomato pie. The sauce is different than DeLorenzos, but not in a bad way. They're also famous for their "mustard pie".

There's a legitimate debate in my neck of the woods over which of these restaurants is better. I like them each in their own way.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I once wrote that you'll be hard-pressed to find a better Italian restaurant in all of New Jersey. I stick to my claim. Get the chicken or shrimp fra diavolo if you go there. It's excellent. As are their appetizers and bread to start.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Try their short-rib mac and cheese. It's one of my favorites on the menu. They're located in the old Shrimp King building. Right across the street from Villa Barone and down the road from both Papa's and DeLorenzo's.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.