Atlantic City, NJ, Legend is a World Class Sand Sculptor [Photos]
John Gowdy is an Atlantic City legend, who served for decades as an Atlantic City, New Jersey professional firefighter (27 years, from 1980-2007) and superior officer … retiring with the rank of Captain.
Gowdy also served Atlantic City as a beach patrol lifeguard from 1973-1980.
That’s more than enough for one lifetime, however, following his full career in public safety, Gowdy has become a world class sculptor in sand and marble, as well as an accomplished painter in oil and acrylic.
Along with his wife and work partner, Laura Cimador-Gowdy, the two have traveled the country and world, displaying their immense talents.
The Gowdy’s have been married since July 26, 2011.
Their work is at the masterclass level.
You can see their work on display in Atlantic City, for example, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino … along with countless establishments and beaches across America and beyond.
In a John and Laura Gowdy photo gallery that we’ve assembled below, you will see just some of the magnificent work that they’ve done.
What inspired me to write this article today is an amazing nativity scene imagined and created by John Gowdy in Bella Venezia, Italy back in 2009. It still stands in pristine condition 15 years later, today.
I was also incredibly moved by a Gowdy sand sculpture at the waters edge created in Normandy, France. It is such a a powerful interpretation of the great sacrifice exhibited by brave American soldiers, who really were The Greatest Generation.
Included below are great Gowdy sand sculptures created by John snd Laura in:
- Italy
- France
- Resorts Casino Hotel Casino Atlantic City, commemorating the occasion of their 45th Anniversary as Atlantic City‘s first Casino Hotel.
- Various other Atlantic City locations.
- South Carolina
- Virginia Beach
- Clarksville, Virginia
- Ohio
Just look at these lifelike creations by John and Laura. Their attention to detail is exquisite.
Here are Gowdy photos, which certainly illustrate their immense talent:
Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley