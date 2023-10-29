Atlantic City, NJ Area (Longport) Restaurant Abruptly Closes

It appeared that an Atlantic City, New Jersey restaurant, called LABARCA OYSTER CRUDO & CRAFT COCKTAIL BAR has closed for the season in Longport, New Jersey.

As it turns out … LaBarca may not be closed for the season just yet … as owner James Marino has additional plans for the off season and shoulder season months.

Here is an example of a LaBarca Facebook post from October 10, 2023 (see directly below).

The post was followed by examples of absolutely delicious looking meals (see below).

I have spoken with LaBarca owner, James Marino, who advised me that the closing was seasonal in nature and not abrupt.

Marino shared some exciting information and plans about LaBarca Longport that I will be sharing tomorrow, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

I have not had the opportunity to dine at LaBarca’s, but, I went on their Facebook page and saw fantastic looking menu items on their social media page (see below).

We are learning more about LaBarca and I will be following-up here as Marino has big plans that we are going to share with you.

If you would like to look at some wonderful food items… Directly below, our listeners and readers have submitted wonderful food selections … consisting of cell phone photos of their favorite meals and favorite restaurants.

