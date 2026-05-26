Atlantic City, N.J. — A Honduran national from the World's Play Ground has been sentenced for possessing meth with the intent to distribute it.

21-year-old Diogenes Galvez of Atlantic City previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 19th, he was sentenced to 175 months, or about 14 1/2 years, behind bars.

Drugs, Gun, Cash Found During 2023 Raid

Federal authorities said on September 27th, 2023, Atlantic City Police Department officers and FBI agents executed a search warrant at Galvez's home.

There, they found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and other controlled substances. Officers also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun that had a defaced serial number, as well as nearly $5,000 in cash.

Prior to possessing the controlled substances and defaced firearm, Galvez had been convicted of multiple firearms offenses.

In addition to the prison sentence, he will also be under three years of supervised release when his term is over.

Violent Crimes Initiative Targets Repeat Offenders

United States Attorney Robert Frazer said this case was part of the U.S. Attorney and Atlantic County Violent Crimes Initiative (VCI), which is a collaboration of multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies operating within Atlantic County, including, but not limited to, the Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department. That initiative is designed to identify the most violent offenders and coordinate law enforcement efforts.

A walk around the closed Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and not much has happened there since. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

South Jersey Drivers are Being Tracked by License Plate Cameras Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com