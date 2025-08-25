Atlantic City Council Member Declares Victory On Beach Bar Noise

Atlantic City, New Jersey 5th Ward Councilwoman Maria Lacca has declared beach bar noise.

Maria Lacca Said …

After months of negotiations and strong advocacy on behalf of the residents of the Fifth Ward, Councilwoman Maria Lacca is proud to announce a major victory in addressing the long-standing noise concerns surrounding the Chelsea/Goldfish Beach Bar, said Lacca.

City of Atlantic City Finally Acknowledges That There Is A Problem

Lacca has confirmed that the beach bar will be beach bar will be relocated to a less densely popular neighborhood.

The states goal is for the beach bar to be relocated to an area that will have the least amount of negative impact on neighborhood areas in Atlantic City.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There have been repeated complaints from neighbors who have enforced to deal with very loud noise, that has persisted past city noise, curfew laws.

Beach Bar Must Comply With All Laws

“In addition, the City has reinforced that the bar must comply with all state and local regulations regarding sound levels, with strict enforcement measures in place, said Lacca.

The owner of the Chelsea Beach Bar has formally agreed to:

Operate only 2-3 nights per week,

Hire police details on Friday and Saturday evenings to monitor disturbances, and

Abide by noise level regulations with ongoing monitoring by the City's Police Department using official decibel readers.

Councilwoman Lacca Concluded

"This is a major Win for the people of the Fifth Ward," said Lacca. "Residents have been clear in their calls for respect in their neighborhood, and I am proud to have fought alongside them. Our voices were heard, and together we achieved meaningful change that will restore quality of life to our community,” said Lacca.

Conclusion

Lacca said that the City of Atlantic City has made a commitment to protect the residents and ensure that the beach bar operator remains in compliance.

The City administration has a bad track record when it comes to things such as this. It remains to be seen.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley