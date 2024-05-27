An Atlantic City man has been arrested for an alleged armed carjacking in Atlantic City.

Just after 1:00 early Saturday morning, May 25th, the Atlantic City Police Department says Ofc. Andy Nunez-Santos was stopped by a woman who said an armed man approached her vehicle at Bellevue and Pacific Avenues and attempted to enter her vehicle.

At the time, the woman’s child was in the backseat of the car.

Authorities say the victim did not immediately call 9-1-1 and later located Ofc. Nunez-Santos.

A description of the assailant was shared with other officers and the suspect, 31-year-old Tuwan Gainer of Atlantic City, was located at Florida and Pacific Avenues.

Pacific and Florida Avenues in Atlantic City NJ Pacific and Florida Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Gainer allegedly fled on foot and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Police say Gainer was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Tuwan Gainer of Atlantic City, NJ, Charged

Gainer is facing the following charges:

Carjacking

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Aggravated assault

Receiving stolen property

Endangering the welfare of a child

Obstruction of justice

Resisting arrest

Possession of CDS paraphernalia

Gainer was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.