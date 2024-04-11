This New Jersey county has some of the nation’s most dangerous roads

New Jersey roads are crowded, that’s for sure, but some are more dangerous than others.

When it comes to intersections, Hudson County is one of the most dangerous counties in the country.

According to research done by Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, and reported by NorthJersey.com, Hudson County has the third highest percentage of fatal crashes that happened at intersections.

The data includes all U.S. counties with at least 50 car crash deaths over the five-year span of 2017-2021.

Hudson County saw 121 fatalities via car crash, with 64 occurring in intersections during that period; that 52.9% ranks third in the US, behind two New York counties, Kings’ County and New York County.

There have been multiple reports on how dangerous New Jersey intersections can be; in absolute terms, the two deadliest intersections in the country are both in the Garden State.

According to the NHTSA, Labor St. at Rte. 129 in Trenton, and East Jersey Street and U.S. 1 & 9 in Elizabeth tied for the most fatalities from 2000-2019. Further, Massachusetts Avenue and State Route 70 in Toms River and East Grand Street and U.S. 1 & 9 in Elizabeth aren’t far behind.

Hudson County is trying to address the frequency of crashes; they received a $480,000 grant as part of their Vision Zero. The goal is to make streets safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

