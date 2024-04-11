Maroon 5 is playing in NJ this summer

They say every time Maroon 5 has gone out on tour frontman Adam Levine gets a new tattoo. If he has any free skin left maybe we can convince him to get a silhouette of New Jersey soon because he’ll be here in June.

You’d better get ready to make some “Memories” on June 29 because it’s the only New Jersey show they’re doing. While you might like “One More Night” PNC Bank Arts Center is a one night only gig. If you “Don’t Wanna Know” that I’m sorry.

Maren Morris will be joining them. Tickets go on sale April 12 through Ticketmaster at 10 p.m.. So pick up that “Payphone” and spread the word.

Tickets are already available on secondary market sites for as little as $57 for lawn. I’ve seen several sets of front row orchestra seats for $1,800 each and one for a ridiculous $6,049 each. All the “Moves Like Jagger” in the world aren’t worth that for me.

Maroon 5 has won three Grammy Awards and six Billboard Music Awards. They’re ranked at number nine on Billboard’s Top Artists of the 2010’s.

The band continues to succeed even after a 2018 backlash from rock fans over Adam Levine’s contention that rock was “nowhere.” When asked in a Variety interview what genre he considered Maroon 5 to be he answered,

Something unique to this band is that we have always looked to hip-hop, R&B, all rhythmic forms of music, from back when we were writing our first album to now. Rock music is nowhere, really. I don't know where it is. If it's around, no one's invited me to the party. All of the innovation and the incredible things happening in music are in hip-hop"

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

