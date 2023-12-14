Actor Bradley Cooper Partners, Opens Philadelphia Cheesesteak Truck

Actor Bradley Cooper is one of the biggest A-List stars in Hollywood.

Cooper has been spotted in Brigantine, New Jersey and at Steve and Cookie’s Restaurant by The Bay in Margate in the past.

We have learned from a social media post from the 9th Street Italian Market that Cooper has partnered with Danny DiGiampietro to opened “Danny and Coop's Cheesesteak.”

DiGiampietro is the owner of Angelos Pizzeria South Philly on South 9th street,

The 9th Street Italian Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the oldest outdoor market in the United States (see below).

9th Street Italian Market via Facebook. 9th Street Italian Market via Facebook. loading...

Bradley was spotted at Steve and Cookie’s Restaurant in Margate back on September 4, 2015, with what was described at the time as a romantic weekend with Irina Shayk.

On September 2, 2015, Cooper was also in Brigantine and took time to pose for a photo with the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce (see below):

Brigantine Chamber of Commerce photo via Facebook. Brigantine Chamber of Commerce photo via Facebook. loading...

At the time, The Brigantine Chamber of Commerce said the following about Cooper:

You just never know who you'll run into in Brigantine! Oscar winner & star of American Sniper.., Bradley Cooper, stopped by Chamber member, Richman's Ice Cream this evening!

Cooper recently drew attention when he said that he would choose the Philadelphia Eagles winning another Super Bowl over (himself) winning an Academy Award.

Now, that’s true loyalty!

Many locals have commented to me that Cooper is a really nice, down-to-earth guy, who does not act like a big Hollywood star.

