Absecon, N.J. — One person has been charged, and another remains wanted following an investigation into stolen wiring that has left drivers on a busy South Jersey highway in the dark.

Streetlights Out for Months Along Route 30

For several months, going back to at least last October, streetlights along a large section of Route 30/Absecon Boulevard between Absecon and Atlantic City have not worked.

The Absecon Police Department said in early February of this year, an officer conducting proactive patrols in the area saw a suspicious man within the marsh area adjacent to Route 30. A roadside investigation led to the arrest of 58-year-old Robert Hafner of Little Egg Harbor Township.

According to officials, Hafner was found to be in possession of a large spool of wire and various tools that are commonly used to facilitate wire theft. He was subsequently charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief, theft, hindering apprehension, and possession of burglar tools. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending court proceedings.

A row of broken streetlights along Route 30 between Absecon and Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps A row of broken streetlights along Route 30 between Absecon and Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Co-conspirator Identified, Police Say

Following the arrest, Absecon police continued an extensive investigation into the thefts and resulting infrastructure damage. Detectives conducted warranted searches of electronic devices, recovered physical evidence, and obtained surveillance footage from multiple locations. Their efforts identified a co-conspirator, 27-year-old Jordan Berman of Atlantic City.

Berman is currently wanted by the Absecon Police Department in connection with this investigation.

Atlantic City Electric has been actively assisting investigators throughout the case. Police say the thefts caused substantial damage to critical infrastructure, resulting in costly repairs.

Help Police

The Absecon Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at (609) 641-0667. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com