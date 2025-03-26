A South Jersey man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened nearly nine years ago.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 31-year-old Ronny Paden of Delran was served with murder and related weapons charges while currently serving time at Bayside State Prison in an unrelated case.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that at about 3:15 on the morning of April 15th, 2016, 31-year-old Colby Rodgers was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car on Woodhaven Lane in Willingboro Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As detectives continued to pursue justice for Rodgers, their work revealed that he and Paden were friends who had a falling out before the shooting.

Ronny Paden of Delran NJ was served with murder and related weapons charges - Photo: Burlington Co Prosecutors Office

Prosecutors did not reveal what developments recently happened for Paden to now be charged in this case, nearly 3,300 days after the incident.

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.