8 People in NJ Each Won $10,000 Playing Mega Millions

While no one won the massive billion-plus Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, several people in New Jersey are having a pretty good Monday.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say eight third-tier prizewinning tickets were sold for the Friday night, August 4th, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

Each of those tickets is worth $10,000 (before taxes, of course).

Winning numbers

The winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Winning tickets

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Garden State Mini Mart, 7058 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville

Garden State Mini Mart, 7058 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville Bergen County: Dollar Power, 880 River Rd., New Milford

Dollar Power, 880 River Rd., New Milford Bergen County: Welsh Farms, 715 River Rd., New Milford

Welsh Farms, 715 River Rd., New Milford Camden County: Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville

Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville Camden County: Traino’s Wine & Spirits, 2999 E. Evesham Rd., Voorhees

Traino’s Wine & Spirits, 2999 E. Evesham Rd., Voorhees Hudson County: Holland Service Center, 597 Marin Blvd., Jersey City

Holland Service Center, 597 Marin Blvd., Jersey City Morris County: Country Farms, 87 Division Ave., Millington

Country Farms, 87 Division Ave., Millington Ocean County: Doyle’s Pour House Tuckerton, 210 W. Main St., Tuckerton

Big bucks

The jackpot rolls to $1.55 billion for the next drawing to be held on Tuesday, August 8th, at 11 PM. All tickets must be purchased before 10:45 to participate in the drawing.