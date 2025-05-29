Considering I’m a Freehold gal, born and raised, I’m very excited to hear about all the changes happening at Freehold Raceway Mall.

No, they’re not bringing back the fountain that used to be in the center of the mall near the food court, but those of us who were lucky enough to cross paths with it can still smell the scent of wet pennies when we think of it.

If you know, you know.

What you'll find at Freehold Raceway Mall

You maybe already knew about Dave & Buster’s being there along with the nearby Lidl, the highly anticipated Dick’s House of Sport (opening in the fall) and Freehold Athletic Club. But buckle up, there’s so much more coming!

Freehold Raceway Mall (Google Street View) Freehold Raceway Mall (Google Street View) loading...

J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory is opening this summer.

Need to get dressed for a day at the office, a weekend get-together or your next family vacation? Easy, preppy-inspired outfits are a part of our DNA, so we’ve got you covered.

Virus Outbreak J.Crew Bankruptcy AP loading...

Dry Goods

Dry Goods specializes in juniors’ contemporary women’s fashion and carries a terrific selection of accessories, shoes and giftable items. They’re also coming soon.

Warby Parker

Lasik was never your thing? Also heading to Freehold Raceway Mall is

Warby Parker. They’re a pioneering eyewear brand known for stylish, high-quality glasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams.

There are also some existing stores that are moving around.

For example, Victoria’s Secret has been operating from a temporary location in the lower level in the Primark Wing as it undergoes renovations to reflect their newest store design.

This summer they will have a grand reopening.

Warby Parker AP loading...

New stores at the Freehold Raceway Mall

Also now operating on the lower level in the Primark Wing is Whisper Salon, and Professional Hair Designers has relocated to the upper level near the Center Court entrance.

Francesca’s dress shop will be opening in a new space on the upper level near Center Court.

Have an appetite yet after all that shopping? Then you’ll want to keep reading.

Mango Thai

Mango Thai is opening at Freehold Raceway Mall, promising the very essence of Thailand with every bite.

Whether you're a Thai food enthusiast or new to these exotic flavors, Mango Thai promises a quick, delicious, and unforgettable dining experience that satisfies your cravings and leaves you wanting more.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Kura Sushi

Then there’s the fresh sashimi, small plates, and specialty rolls you can get at Kura Sushi. It’s a modern presentation of traditional Japanese flavors.

Canva Canva loading...

With an emphasis on creativity and freshness, each dish offers a vibrant, flavorful experience. This new addition is set to become a favorite destination for sushi lovers seeking both quality and convenience.

2025 promises to be a banner year at Freehold Raceway Mall.

See ya there!

