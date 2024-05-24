A 76-year-old Cherry Hill man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars for killing his ex-wife.

Philip Puche of Cherry Hill, NJ, Sentenced

Last month, Philip Puche was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the murder of Nancy Kenny on March 15th, 2021.

Last week, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison and he will not be eligible for parole for 34 years, which would make him 110 years old.

Brutal Attack and Robbery

On the morning of July 19th, 2020, authorities say Puche attacked his ex-wife, Nancy Kenny, just as she was entering her vehicle outside of her home in Audubon Park.

During this attack, the defendant slashed Kenny multiple times with a sharp object, causing major lacerations to both sides of her neck, along with other injuries to her body. Puche also took her purse during the attack.

Eight months later in March of 2021, Kenny succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the attack.

The State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecutor Erin S. Deitz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was investigated by Det. Jovan Plaza and Det. Alison Dube Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and Sgt. Robert Mulhern of Haddon Township Police Department.