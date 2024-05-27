A man from suburban Philadelphia has been arrested in connection to a high-speed crash in Camden County that claimed the life of a Cherry Hill woman.

Anwar Parham of North Wales, PA, Charged

29-year-old Anwar Parham of North Wales, PA, has been charged with second-degree death by auto, third-degree driving with a suspended license during a fatal motor vehicle crash, and fourth-degree assault by auto.

On the night of Monday, May 13th, officers with the Lawnside Police Department were called to the White Horse Pike and Gloucester Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

White Horse Pike and Gloucester Avenue in Lawnside NJ White Horse Pike and Gloucester Avenue in Lawnside NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Theresa Karbach of Cherry Hill, NJ, Killed

Parham was driving one vehicle while 69-year-old Theresa Karbach of Cherry Hill drove another with a 69-year-old female passenger from Pine Hill.

Both women had to be extricated from their vehicle by the Lawnside Volunteer Fire Department and all three were taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Karbach was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later. Her passenger continues to recover in the hospital.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation revealed that Parham was driving at a high rate of speed before and during the crash.

He was arrested at the Lawnside Police Department on May 23rd and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Det. Samuel Funches with the Camden Country Prosecutor's Office at (856) 397-4000.