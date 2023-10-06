Three people were injured, two critically, in a crash between a van and a loaded dump truck Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 7:00 at Coles Mill Road and Stanton Avenue in Franklin Township, Gloucester County.

The Franklin Township Police Department says an investigation determined a residential transportation van was headed southbound on Stanton Avenue when it entered an intersection and collided with a dump truck that was traveling westbound on Coles Mill Road.

The crash caused the van to flip and land in a nearby field. The dump truck, which was loaded with sand, also flipped on its side and came to rest in a field.

Injuries

The driver of the van, 55-year-old Tamiko Graciani of Vineland, was taken to a hospital with neck and hip injuries.

Two passengers in the van, 31-year-old Christopher Solski and 42-year-old Nicholas Cournoyer, both of Vineland, were both extracted from that vehicle by first responders and airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden in critical condition.

A press release from police did not indicate if the driver of the truck, 51-year-old Kevin McCaskill of Willingboro, was injured.

Charges are pending once the investigation is completed.

