3 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Van-Dump Truck Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Three people were injured, two critically, in a crash between a van and a loaded dump truck Thursday morning.
The accident happened just before 7:00 at Coles Mill Road and Stanton Avenue in Franklin Township, Gloucester County.
The Franklin Township Police Department says an investigation determined a residential transportation van was headed southbound on Stanton Avenue when it entered an intersection and collided with a dump truck that was traveling westbound on Coles Mill Road.
The crash caused the van to flip and land in a nearby field. The dump truck, which was loaded with sand, also flipped on its side and came to rest in a field.
Injuries
The driver of the van, 55-year-old Tamiko Graciani of Vineland, was taken to a hospital with neck and hip injuries.
Two passengers in the van, 31-year-old Christopher Solski and 42-year-old Nicholas Cournoyer, both of Vineland, were both extracted from that vehicle by first responders and airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden in critical condition.
A press release from police did not indicate if the driver of the truck, 51-year-old Kevin McCaskill of Willingboro, was injured.
Charges are pending once the investigation is completed.
