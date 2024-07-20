Three people, including two teenagers, have been charged in Egg Harbor Township for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The EHT Police Department says this past Saturday afternoon, officers were called Oak Tree Plaza on the Black Horse Pike after someone reported a gray vehicle was excessively speeding within the parking lot, in front of Petco, and could have hit her and her son.

Cops were able to determine that the vehicle had been stolen from Pleasantville.

At about 3:15 early Monday morning, an EHT officer observed that vehicle driving erratically on English Creek Avenue.

Additional officers responded and conducted a high-risk traffic stop and the following people were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property:

19-year-old Devon Blackwell of Absecon

18-year-old Elijah Rollins of Egg Harbor Township

21-year-old Naimah Santiago of Galloway

Both Santiago and Rollins were charged on a summons and later released; Blackwell was charged on a warrant and lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police say inside that vehicle, they located a quantity of unregulated cannabis.

This remains an active investigation and additional charges related to both incidents are pending.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.