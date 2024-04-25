Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating two teenagers who were reported missing within 24 hours.

Late Wednesday night, the Camden County Police Department took to Facebook to share the news in these unrelated cases.

Serianna Lightfoot of Camden, NJ, Missing

17-year-old Serianna Lightfoot has been reported missing in the city after last being seen while leaving school on the 1700 block of Park Boulevard.

She is described as follows:

Black female

5’ 6” tall

120 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Serianna Lightfoot of Camden NJ has been reported missing Serianna Lightfoot of Camden NJ has been reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva loading...

Police say she is known to frequent the Whitman Park, Fairview, and Centerville sections of Camden.

Aedyn Jason Flores of Camden, NJ, Missing

Earlier Wednesday, 15-year-old Aedyn Jason Flores was reported missing from the 1700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

He is described as follows:

Hispanic male

5’ 8”

159 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Aedyn Jason Flores of Camden NJ has been reported missing Aedyn Jason Flores of Camden NJ has been reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva loading...

He was last seen wearing a green Capital Academy polo shirt and black and white Nike sneakers.

How to Help Camden County Police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Serianna Lightfoot or Aedyn Jason Flores is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.