Authorities in Atlantic County say they have detained two people in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking network.

Potential for Life in Prison

46-year-old Felix Mujica and 47-year-old Wilfredo Latimer, both of Egg Harbor Township, are being held and, if convicted, potentially face up to life in prison.

Authorities say during an investigation, an undercover police operative "purchased over five ounces of cocaine from Latimer/Mujica in Atlantic City."

Last Thursday, April 18th, several search warrants were executed in connection with this investigation, according to prosecutors, who said,

Mujica was located alone inside his residence with approximately 101 ounces (2.5 kilograms) of cocaine located in separate locations throughout the residence, an AR-15 rifle with an extra 11-inch short barrel rifle in a bedroom, a high capacity 7.62x30 magazine, boxes of .556 ammunition, eight .45 caliber hollow point rounds, clear plastic bags used in the packaging of CDS, a vacuum sealer, a digital scale, and approximately $6,000.00 in US currency.

Latimer was located at his residence in possession of $600.00 in US currency, which was seized as proceeds from the illegal distribution of narcotics. Located in another residence was a large commercial-grade digital scale which is consistent with individuals weighing kilograms of cocaine.

Pending charges include the following:

Possession of CDS

Possession with intent to distribute CDS

Distribution of CDS

Distributing CDS near public property

Distributing CDS near a school zone

Money laundering

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Conspiracy-related charges

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.