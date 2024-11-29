Are These the Best 25 Italian Bakeries In Upstate NY? “Mangia”

I love an Italian bakery. Who doesn't?

As a travel and food writer I am always getting asked for restaurant and bakery suggestions, from all over upstate New York. That is such a hard question to answer. We all have our favorites, and frankly nobody is going to change our opinions on that. Right?

So putting this list together was both challenging and fun. These Italian bakeries are fabulous all year long, but they really shine during the holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas would not be the same without a tray of Italian cookies anchoring the end of our harvest table. You will see that all regions of Upstate are covered in this gallery, from the Hudson River Valley to the Catskills and the high peaks of the Adirondacks, out through Central New York and the Finger Lakes and into Western New York. Italian bakeries are everywhere.

Some of these are full blown Italian bakeries, with everything from cannoli's to cookies and cheesecakes. Others are just legendary Italian bread bakeries. Some are relatively new. Others have been around for more than 100 years. All are worth a visit from our readers.

And for that, we are thankful!

If your favorite Italian bakery did not make our list please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio