NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County police officer has been charged with lying about his criminal history and previous employment in law enforcement.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said an investigation by the Professional Responsibility Unit found that Neptune Township Officer Briant K. Nixon, 38, was an officer with the NYPD, something he didn't mention on his job application in 2022.

The unit found that Nixon started as an NYPD officer in 2012. He was terminated in 2017 for violating various departmental rules and regulations stemming from a 2015 arrest for domestic violence and violation of a restraining order.

In 2022, Nixon applied to work for West Wildwood, which hired him, and Neptune Township, where he was hired in 2023.

He also submitted a resume to Matawan but did not fill out a formal application. He did not mention his NYPD work on the applications, nor did he disclose his criminal history to any of the three departments, officials said.

Nixon has been suspended from the force.

Arrests, restraining order not mentioned

During Nixon's recent police renewal test, Nixon stated he had never been charged with a crime or had a restraining order against him.

“The Neptune Township Police Department takes seriously its obligation to hold itself and its officers to the highest standards. The actions of one officer do not represent the values of the men and women who serve in our department with integrity and professionalism every day,” Neptune Township Police Chief Anthony Gualario said. “We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and strengthening the trust between law enforcement and the community we serve."

Nixson is charged with second-degree pattern of official misconduct, three counts of second-degree official misconduct, three counts of third-degree tampering with public records, and single counts of fourth-degree false swearing, fourth-degree falsifying records, and fourth-degree unsworn falsification to authorities.

