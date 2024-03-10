Work Resumes on New Dunkin’ Outlet Near Johnson City

Construction of a new Dunkin' doughnut and coffee shop in the town of Union is moving forward after a delay of several months.

Work at the site in Westover started late last summer. Some excavation operations occurred at the property at the intersection of Main Street and Oakdale Road.

The Dunkin' shop was expected to be built by the end of November but construction was mysteriously halted. That prompted some doughnut lovers to wonder if the project was scrapped.

But workers with TRW Construction of Elmira recently returned to the site just west of Johnson City. There's been plenty of activity on the property over the past couple of weeks.

The former Westover United Methodist Church is located near the future Dunkin shop. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The former Westover United Methodist Church is located near the future Dunkin' shop. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

BAPA Network of Horseheads plans to operate the Dunkin' store. BAPA CEO Manish Patel could not be reached for information about what held up construction or when the shop will open.

The actual construction of the 1,700-square-foot shop is expected to be completed in April. The parking lot then will be paved and striped.

Construction work in progress at 724 Main Street on March 7, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Construction work in progress at 724 Main Street on March 7, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

BAPA Network acquired the property for $300,000 in 2020. The site had been home to a McDonald's restaurant from 1970 to 1997.

BAPA Network's website indicates the company operates 83 Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins restaurants in New York, Pennsylvania and three other states.

