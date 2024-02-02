Weis Reveals Store Closing Date, Plans for Other Broome Locations

Weis Markets has announced it intends to remodel two former Giant stores in Broome County even as it prepares to close one location.

The Pennsylvania-based company issued a statement Friday after WNBF News reported the Weis store on Conklin Avenue on Binghamton's South Side would be shut down.

In the emailed statement, Weis said the store would close "on or around March 2." The statement indicated the decision to end operations at the site was made "after careful consideration and review."

Inside the Conklin Avenue Weis store on February 1, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Weis did not specify the reasons for the closing, although company employees have said the high level of shoplifting at the store was a factor.

The statement said the Conklin Avenue store's 52 full- and part-time workers have been offered positions at other nearby Weis locations, including the three remaining sites in Binghamton.

The entrance to the Weis store at 307 Conklin Avenue on Binghamton's South Side. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Weis said "we remain committed to our other Southern Tier stores." The company statement said it plans to start remodeling its Pennsylvania Avenue and Robinson Street stores. The work is to be completed this spring.

The Weis statement concluded: "We are grateful to our customers for their patronage and look forward to serving them at our other locations."

Weis purchased a dozen Giant markets in Broome County in 2009 from the Akel family. It immediately closed a small store west of Binghamton High School.

Two other "underperforming" stores - one on Binghamton's West Side, the other in Johnson City - were shut down in 2014.

FLASHBACK: Merchandise was being sold for half-price just before a Binghamton Weis store closed in July 2014. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

