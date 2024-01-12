Best in the state: Vegan eatery opens new NJ location

In the culinary paradise of New Jersey, where good eats are everywhere, Brick City Vegan has sprouted up (get it?) at 362 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair, bringing a variety of vegan delights.

This fast-casual spot, born in Newark, aims to tackle the challenge of finding different vegan options.

Adenah Bayoh, a business mind from Liberia, is the brains behind this unique eatery. The menu offers modern twists on classic southern dishes, along with familiar items like grain bowls and salads.

The idea behind Brick City Vegan is simple, eating well equals feeling good. They champion the idea that a plant-based diet provides lasting energy without sluggishness.

With its main spot in Newark, Brick City Vegan is known for making straightforward and tasty food using top-notch ingredients. One crowd-pleaser is their flaky, made-from-scratch biscuits, baked fresh every day with their special vegan "buttermilk."

The menu goes beyond with burgers cooked just right on a well-seasoned grill, topped with fresh ingredients. They also get creative with different versions of local and international dishes. And don't forget about their famous fruit shakes that people just can't get enough of.

The idea for Brick City Vegan came from Adenah Bayoh's desire to make plant-based options easy to find in busy neighborhoods. After she switched to a plant-based diet, she saw the need for more vegan choices in the area.

Reviews, as shared by The Montclair Girl highly recommend trying their chickpea patty – folks say it's absolutely delicious.

And here's a tasty twist, their burgers have coleslaw inside instead of regular mayo, and it's said to be amazing. I'm on board with that endorsement!

All in all, I’ve heard enough about Brick city to make me wanna drive there right now. Take a look at their Menu and you’ll agree.

