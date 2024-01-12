NJ braces for more flooding as new storm approaches

💧Residents and OEM officials brace themselves for yet another rainstorm

💧"Flooding is concern #1," NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said

💧18 streets are closed in Paterson by flooding

The Passaic River is still rising in some areas with several reported water rescues as another rain storm approaches Friday night and Saturday.

The Passaic River at Little Falls, Pine Brook and Singac remain at or above flood stage as of Friday morning, according to the NOAA's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

The river at Pine Brook is projected to continue rising after the next rain storm peaking Saturday night at 22 feet, three feet about flood stage.

Fairfield Township Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. RJ Casendino told New Jersey 101.5 the flooding is the worst in his town he's seen since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

"These back-to-back events is what really prolongs the emergency and puts a strain on the residents and all the resources just having to constantly worry about the weather, the additional rains and the river height," Casendino said.

A sunny day would be nice

The Passaic River is still at major flood stage in Fairfield and the additional 1-3 inches poses a potential problem, according to Casendino. His office has been sending out multiple messages a day to keep residents up to date and providing sandbags.

"We tell everybody they make these projections based on the most amount of rain. We're just kind of hoping we just don't get the amount of rain that they're they're predicting," Casendino said, adding that he'd like to see some sunny days with temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with a slight breeze to dry things out.

Power nearly restored

In Paterson, firefighters had to rescue three members of a family trapped in their home, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, which captured the rescue on video.

Mayor Andre Sayegh at a press briefing Thursday said there were 12 rescues on Thursday and 18 streets are closed.

Schools in Paterson were closed on Friday because of ongoing flooding.

JCP&L and PSE&G have completed repairs to nearly all of their customers who lost power during Tuesday’s rain storm. Atlantic City Electric still has nearly 800 customers out but expects them to be restored by 11 p.m. Friday as the next storm is well underway.

"In terms of severity and intensity, Friday night's storm won't be as bad as Tuesday night's," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "But we still need to take it seriously, especially since the ground is still soaked and rivers are still raging. Flooding is concern #1. Wind may cause power outages."

