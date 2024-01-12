NJ’s favorite breakfast cereal and 35 forgotten faves from ’80s & ’90s

You know how old I am? Old enough to remember when breakfast cereal boxes had little toys or prizes inside. Does that ever happen anymore?

In fact, I'm not only old enough to remember what 45 records were, I even remember some cereal boxes having cheap flimsy ones built right into the side of the box that you would take off and could play on your record player. And yes I remember record players.

Don’t laugh. Someday you’ll be saying you remember what smartphones were.

Breakfast cereal can get anybody nostalgic because it’s such a part of childhood. Two busy working parents trying to get kids fed before school? You bet we’re not always whipping up omelets and bacon and instead have kids fend for themselves with a box of cereal.

When I was a kid it was Rice Krispies, then Trix, then Froot Loops then Cap’n Crunch in my 1st through 4th spots. But what’s most popular today?

Depends on the state.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the most popular in 13 states. Froot Loops is the most loved in 8 states.

In New Jersey, all according to zippia.com, our favorite breakfast cereal is Cookie Crisp.

I never had it. Not once. I was a kid when it came out in 1977 but my parents wouldn’t buy me a cereal that made it so obvious it was unhealthy by making it look and taste like chocolate chip cookies. Instead, they’d throw Rice Krispies at me because hey, rice is healthy, right? Never mind sugar is the second ingredient in both.

And we in America are still in love with cereal as much as we ever were. We eat 2.7 billion boxes of it per year.

How many do you remember though? If you were a typical kid in the 1980s or 1990s see how many of these cereals you recall. Scrolling through the first one I hit that I remembered at least seeing in stores was C-3POs.

Do you remember the Steve Urkel character from Family Matters having his own cereal? He did.

Make a game of it. Of the 35 forgotten cereals from the 80s and 90s see how many you honestly remember. My score shouldn’t be hard to beat. Only 4.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

