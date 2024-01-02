Tragedy struck a New Year's Eve celebration in Upstate New York as a fiery crash outside a concert venue left three people dead and four others injured. Police are currently investigating the incident as a possible domestic terrorism attack.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day outside the Kodak Center in Rochester. As fans were leaving a moe. concert, a popular jam band that originated at the University of Buffalo, a Ford Expedition collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander. The impact caused an explosion and a large fire which firefighters spent nearly an hour extinguishing.

Shockingly, "at least a dozen gasoline canisters" were found in and around the Expedition, leading authorities to suspect a potential terrorist attack. As a result, an arson team was called in, and the FBI was notified.

Tragically, two passengers in the Uber-operated Outlander lost their lives, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three pedestrians who were struck by the vehicles were also hospitalized, with one person in critical condition.

The driver of the Expedition was hospitalized in critical condition however, the New York Post reports that the driver of the Expedition died late Monday night.

The suspected driver of the Expedition, Michael Avery, a resident of Syracuse, was identified by law enforcement sources. Authorities discovered a suicide note and journal in a hotel room rented by Avery in Rochester. Further investigation will include searching a storage unit belonging to Avery in North Syracuse.

It is alleged that Avery drove his personal vehicle to the Syracuse airport, flew to Rochester, and rented an extra-large SUV in preparation for the attack, according to law enforcement sources.

The FBI's joint terrorism task force is leading the ongoing investigation, partnering with the Rochester police. Police and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans have urged anyone with information or potential witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation.

