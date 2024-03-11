Salvation Army of Binghamton Prepares for Move to New Location

The Salvation Army of Binghamton is gearing up for a significant change as they make plans to relocate their operations to a new facility on Walnut Street. The decision to move from their current location on Washington Street to the new Walnut Street spot was driven by a desire to better serve the community and expand their programs and services.

Captain Joseph Hansen of the Salvation Army of Binghamton highlighted the importance of this move, stating, "This relocation will position our operations in the heart of our city, enabling us to enhance our current offerings and better cater to those most in need." The new location is expected to pave the way for an expanded food service for the community and potentially the introduction of new youth programs, offering additional support to individuals in the area.

Currently, the Salvation Army of Binghamton provides a range of services including a food and hygiene pantry, breakfast and dinner programs, comprehensive care management services, worship gatherings, and Christmas assistance for local families. The move to the new Walnut Street location is seen as a strategic step towards optimizing these services and better meeting the needs of the community.

While the timeline for the relocation is still being fine-tuned, Captain Hansen indicated that the process is set to take place in the coming months, with plans in place to subsequently sell the existing Washington Street location.

Excitement surrounding the impending move was shared by longtime Salvation Army of Binghamton Board Member and current Chair, Bill Ritter. “The new facility signals a positive shift for our programs and services, providing the necessary space to accommodate the already rising demand. This move is a win for The Salvation Army and a significant victory for our community," said Ritter.

The Salvation Army is renowned for its impactful work across the nation, annually assisting over 23 million Americans in overcoming poverty, addiction, and economic challenges. Through a network of 7,600 centers nationwide, The Salvation Army provides crucial services including food assistance, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation programs for substance abuse, and offering clothing and shelter for those in need.

In a notable recognition, The Salvation Army was ranked as the country's largest privately-funded, direct-service nonprofit in a listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

