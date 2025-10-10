111-Unit Downtown Binghamton Apartment Complex Now Open
The first residents have moved into a large apartment development on Court Street in downtown Binghamton.
The $44 million project has transformed the former Sheltered Workshop facility into an affordable residential complex called Confluence Court. The site at 200 Court Street had been vacant since 2011.
The property and several associated parcels were acquired by Syracuse-based Helio Health for $2.2 million in 2022.
A man who moved into the complex a few days ago said he was very pleased he was one of the first people selected to live there. He said he was happy with his apartment and the security provided at the site.
Confluence Court is described as a transformational housing development which is managed by an organization called Housing Visions.
More than half of the units in the complex have been set aside for people with substance use disorder, individuals with severe mental illness and homeless veterans.
Residents will receive supportive services from Helio Health and Eagle Star Housing.
WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A visit to the new residential development at 200 Court Street in Binghamton.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture
QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz