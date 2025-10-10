The first residents have moved into a large apartment development on Court Street in downtown Binghamton.

The $44 million project has transformed the former Sheltered Workshop facility into an affordable residential complex called Confluence Court. The site at 200 Court Street had been vacant since 2011.

A lobby area inside the newly-opened Confluence Court in downtown Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A lobby area inside the newly-opened Confluence Court in downtown Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The property and several associated parcels were acquired by Syracuse-based Helio Health for $2.2 million in 2022.

A man who moved into the complex a few days ago said he was very pleased he was one of the first people selected to live there. He said he was happy with his apartment and the security provided at the site.

A hallway in a residential section of Confluence Court in downtown Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A hallway in a residential section of Confluence Court in downtown Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Confluence Court is described as a transformational housing development which is managed by an organization called Housing Visions.

More than half of the units in the complex have been set aside for people with substance use disorder, individuals with severe mental illness and homeless veterans.

Residents will receive supportive services from Helio Health and Eagle Star Housing.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A visit to the new residential development at 200 Court Street in Binghamton.

