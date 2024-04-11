Big Changes at Binghamton Site for “Tiny Homes” for Veterans
The spot where a popular Binghamton bowling alley once stood is being transformed into a residential complex for veterans.
Construction crews have been busy on the site of the $12.2 million project on the city's North Side.
Ten "tiny homes" will be built where the former State Bowling Center operated for decades.
Broome County acquired the 1.6-acre site from the Salvation Army for $180,000.
In addition to the five single and five double residential units, the county's project will include a veterans resource center. Space will be available for organizations that work to serve the needs of local veterans.
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the site "looks very different" than it did when a groundbreaking ceremony was held a few weeks ago.
Speaking on WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program, Garnar said a lot of excavation work has taken place as work begins on the foundation for the resource center.
The county executive said the construction activity at the site will accelerate with the warmer weather.
Garnar said he recently received a call from U.S. Senator Charles Schumer with news that another $1 million in federal funding has been secured for the Binghamton project.
The veterans resource center and the tiny homes are to be "substantially completed" in May of next year.
