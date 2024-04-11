Big Changes at Binghamton Site for “Tiny Homes” for Veterans

The spot where a popular Binghamton bowling alley once stood is being transformed into a residential complex for veterans.

Construction crews have been busy on the site of the $12.2 million project on the city's North Side.

The former State Bowling Center on Binghamton's North Side. (Photo: Broome County Government) The former State Bowling Center on Binghamton's North Side. (Photo: Broome County Government) loading...

Ten "tiny homes" will be built where the former State Bowling Center operated for decades.

Broome County acquired the 1.6-acre site from the Salvation Army for $180,000.

A sign at a project construction site on State Street in Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A sign at a project construction site on State Street in Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

In addition to the five single and five double residential units, the county's project will include a veterans resource center. Space will be available for organizations that work to serve the needs of local veterans.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the site "looks very different" than it did when a groundbreaking ceremony was held a few weeks ago.

Construction material at the veterans resource center on Binghamton's North Side. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Construction material at the veterans resource center on Binghamton's North Side. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Speaking on WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program, Garnar said a lot of excavation work has taken place as work begins on the foundation for the resource center.

The county executive said the construction activity at the site will accelerate with the warmer weather.

FLASHBACK: Fencing was being installed at the site of a future veterans services and housing project on February 5, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) FLASHBACK: Fencing was being installed at the site of a future veterans services and housing project on February 5, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Garnar said he recently received a call from U.S. Senator Charles Schumer with news that another $1 million in federal funding has been secured for the Binghamton project.

The veterans resource center and the tiny homes are to be "substantially completed" in May of next year.

The "tiny homes" and resource center are being built near a Family Dollar store on Binghamton's North Side. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The "tiny homes" and resource center are being built near a Family Dollar store on Binghamton's North Side. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman