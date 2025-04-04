Debate Erupts Over Binghamton Neighborhood Gas Station Proposal

Some Binghamton and town of Dickinson residents are fighting a plan to add a vehicle fueling station to a small neighborhood convenience store in the city's First Ward.

The operators of EZ Food Mart at 333 Prospect Street want permission to install gas pumps at the store, which has been open more than a decade.

The shop is owned by KSJD LLC of Vestal. It's located on an oddly-shaped parcel between Tracy Street and Glenwood Avenue. The site is three blocks north of a Speedway convenience store and gas station.

There are houses on both side streets next door to the EZ Food Mart. Concerns are being expressed about health, traffic, environmental and safety issues that may be posed by the proposed fueling station.

The EZ Food Mart on Prospect Street in Binghamton on April 2, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The request by the business was discussed for more than an hour at a Tuesday meeting of the Binghamton planning commission.

One commission member said he believed the gas station could have a "moderate to large impact" on the community. He suggested the site was too small for such a facility.

The member said it was sort of like trying to put "ten pounds of something in a five-pound bag."

A view from Tracy Street of the site of a proposed fueling station. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Representatives of the town of Dickinson and the Prospect Terrace Fire Department expressed opposition to the proposal.

The planning commission took no action on the application this week. It's expected to be discussed at the panel's May meeting.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A stroll around the EZ Food Mart on Prospect Street on April 2, 2025.

