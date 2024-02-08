The busiest highway in America is in New Jersey

Anyone in New Jersey has cursed the traffic on our roads, probably repeatedly. As a matter of fact, New Jersey is known for its traffic and congested highways.

Motor Biscuit ranked the busiest highways in America, according to 2023 data from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Two of them are in Atlanta, two are in Chicago, and two are in Los Angeles.

But the number one busiest intersection in the country is in New Jersey: I-95 and Rte. 4 in Fort Lee.

According to Motor Biscuit,

This interchange connects Interstate 95 with State Route 4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. It’s a crucial gateway for traffic entering and exiting New York City, making it one of the nation’s busiest and most congested highway junctions.

Of course, that’s near the entrance to the George Washington Bridge.

This is not the first time our intersections have been shown in a negative light. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.

Two New Jersey intersections tied for deadliest, with nine fatalities at each one: Lalor Street at Route 129 in Trenton and East Jersey Street and Routes 1&9 in Elizabeth. Following close behind with eight fatal crashes was Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 in Toms River.

Two more intersections in Elizabeth were also listed: Routes 1&9 and East Grand, just a few blocks from the one at East Jersey Street, had seven fatalities, and North Avenue at 1&9 had six deaths.

Hey, let’s be careful out there.

