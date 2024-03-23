The most frustrating NJ roads & intersections, according to you

Recently during my Sunday morning show, I asked you to share which New Jersey roads or intersections frustrate you the most. With so many to choose from throughout The Garden State there simply was no way to include them all here.

Nevertheless, you came through with several great examples that each have their own level of frustration associated with them. Examples range from poorly timed lights to horrific road designs.

I can recall one in South Jersey that doesn't exist anymore. Who remembers the three traffic lights in the Cape May area on the Garden State Parkway?

Although they didn't cause big backups, they were annoying simply because you're traveling on a toll road that shouldn't have any traffic lights on it in the first place. Fortunately, the only light that exists now is at exit 0, the very end of the parkway.

Of course, that one doesn't compare to the ones below. And while you're checking out what our listeners mentioned that particular morning, think about which Garden State roads or intersections frustrate you the most (feel free to share them in the comments).

We'll start off with the thoughts and opinions of our very own traffic experts.

New Jersey Fast Traffic

Bob Williams, New Jersey Traffic North, suggested Route 202 at First Avenue in Raritan. According to Bob, traffic is always delayed because of that intersection causing rolling backups due to a poorly timed traffic signal.

Tom Rivers, New Jersey Traffic North, feels the intersection of Newman Springs Road, Route 35, and Broad Street is one of the worst. Not only is it a very complex intersection, but the railroad crossing cuts right through the middle of it.

Jill Myra, New Jersey Traffic South, says Sloan Avenue from Quaker Bridge Road to I-295 is just awful. On top of having terrible traffic issues, that particular stretch recently added two fast food places, along with a Wawa, which further complicates traffic nightmares.

Now that our traffic experts shared their thoughts, let's see what you had to say. And again, feel free to add to this list by sharing your most frustrating New Jersey roads and intersections in the comments.

Back-logged

We'll first start off in Mercer County. That's where Peter in Lawrence chimed in with an intersection that frustrates him.

It's the intersection of Upper Ferry Rd / Ewingville Rd & Pennington Rd / Route 31. According to Peter, it takes forever to get through this area. Apparently, the traffic light and road setup aren't adequate for the volume of vehicles seen on a daily basis here.

Thank you, Peter, for sharing one of the spots that frustrates you the most.

Narrow, crowded

Next, we'll head from the western part of the state to the east. Route 9 in northern Lakewood serves as a transition for the state highway.

North of Lakewood, Federal Route 9 is a multi-lane, divided highway. Heading toward the southern part of Lakewood, the roadway loses its median and becomes one lane in each direction.

But that stretch on Route 9 between County Line Rd & State Route 88 in Lakewood is a very narrow, non-divided multi-lane highway that's very frustrating to travel, according to Chris in Jackson. A heavy flow of vehicles along with tons of pedestrians make this stretch a pain to deal with.

Thank you, Chris, for sharing your frustrating New Jersey road with us.

Bad timing

Also in Ocean County, we'll find our next frustrating highway. In Brick TWP stretching between Lakewood and Wall, you'll find one of the roads that Mike in Brick finds annoying.

Especially when heading east, he says State Route 70 in Brick is extra frustrating. Not only does this particular stretch see heavy volumes of traffic, but the stoplights don't help the situation.

The moment one light turns green and you start traveling, the next light up is almost certainly going to turn red. Not just red, but turning red the very moment you approach it when it's just too late to make the yellow.

It's red light after red light after red light causing an endless stop-and-go experience that makes this stretch extra painful to travel. Thanks, Mike, for sharing.

Trained to wait

Sometimes traffic backlogs are caused because of external factors, such as a train. And in Burlington County, there's one particular intersection that Lenore in Burlington wanted to let us know about.

Running right along Broad Street in the city of Burlington is the River Line train. The problem Lenore points out is how long you must wait where the train crosses in order to travel across the tracks.

The intersection of Broad St & High St is particularly bad, with wait times up to seven minutes or so just for the tracks to be clear again to cross. It makes you wonder if nearby intersections are just as bad.

Thank you, Lenore, for sharing that Jersey intersection that frustrates you the most.

More wait training

Much like the intersection in Burlington, this one in Monmouth County also deals with "wait" training. In other words, prepare yourself to wait long periods for a train to come by.

Alison in Middletown brought up a road that gets backlogged with vehicles thanks to tremendously long wait times for a train crossing. But this one has more to do with where the train is when the gates go down.

If the train is heading north and stops at the Red Bank station, the gates for Shrewsbury Avenue go down. However, the train isn't anywhere near that crossing yet when it's stopped at the train station.

As a result, that particular gate stays down for what feels like 10 minutes or so until the train starts moving again and finally crosses the road. Thanks, Alison, for the heads up.

Plainly painful

Heather in Long Branch has to commute for her job quite frequently. One of the highways she must travel during rush hour traffic is one that probably anyone in New Jersey can agree is annoying.

It's that good old stretch of I-287 in Middlesex County stretching from about the Garden State Parkway to Route 22. And let's be honest, when is 287 ever a pleasant ride during rush hour?

Doesn't matter what direction you're heading, you're essentially screwed. Thank you, Heather, for sharing what is probably a shared headache for so many of us.

