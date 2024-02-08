Most dangerous cities in NJ: Numbers 1 and 2 are shocking

It was hard for me to believe this report when I read it. So much so that I read it over and over again just to make sure that what I was reading was correct.

Because when you think of the most dangerous cities in New Jersey, a couple of them always come to mind, like Camden, and Newark.

But neither of those was designated the most dangerous in the state, according to this study on roadsnacks.com (I mean Camden did rank number six but to not be in the top two was shocking to me. And Newark did not even make the top 10.)

New Jersey has its fair share of dangerous cities.

There are neighborhoods and shopping centers in these cities that are safe. And we all enjoy a feeling of safety most of the time in most cities around the great Garden State.

However, if you’re thinking of making a move to New Jersey, or if you live here and are looking at other cities to move to you should check this report out.

They came up with a list of the most dangerous cities In New Jersey for 2024.

Here are the top 10 for 2024:

Atlantic City

Wildwood

Asbury Park

Millville

Bridgeton

Camden

Woodbury

Absecon

Vineland

Elizabeth

Hold on…The most dangerous place in New Jersey is Atlantic City? And number two is Wildwood? How can that be?

Road Snacks analyzed the most recent FBI crime data to determine the most dangerous cities in New Jersey.

They examined the violent and property crime per capita statistics for every place with over 5,000 residents. Here are some other interesting results of the analysis.

The most dangerous city in New Jersey is Atlantic City based on the most recent FBI crime data.

The violent crime rate in New Jersey is 1,690 per 100k people.

The property crime rate in New Jersey is 8,033 per 100k people.

The safest city in New Jersey is New Hanover Township in Burlington County. When we did a little research into this town, we found that it basically encompasses all of Joint Base Maguire.

And I don’t think I have to explain to you why that place is so safe.

Now that you’ve heard the bad news, here’s the good news. As compared with other states in the country New Jersey is pretty darn safe. We’re ranked the 47th most dangerous state.

So overall, we’re doing pretty well here in NJ. Well, at least at something.

