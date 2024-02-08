These were named the best hotels in New Jersey

If you need a highly ranked hotel in New Jersey, I hope you like the Shore.

US News and World Report (which seems to rank everything) is out with their rankings of the best hotels in America and their choices in New Jersey lean toward ocean views.

Their top-ranked New Jersey hotel is Congress Hall in Cape May, ranked at four stars (out of five).

Built in 1816, Congress Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offering a unique blend of Victorian architecture and modern amenities. The grand exterior and meticulously maintained grounds add to the hotel's elegant atmosphere.

Cape May Lighthouse Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Congress Hall is located on the beach and right next to the popular Washington Street Mall, with its shopping and dining options.

The second highest ranked New Jersey hotel is The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, also in the four star class. A luxurious boutique hotel, it offers a year-round getaway experience with stunning waterfront views, plush accommodations, and a variety of amenities and activities.

The Reeds boasts a variety of stylish and comfortable guest rooms and suites, all designed with coastal chic in mind and featuring plush furnishings, indigenous textiles, and breathtaking views of the bay or the Atlantic Ocean.

Ranked third in the state is another Cape May hotel, The Virginia Hotel.

Built in 1875, The Virginia Hotel also boasts a rich history and Victorian architecture. While not as grand as Congress Hall, it maintains a distinctive elegance with a classic white exterior and well-maintained grounds. Nestled amongst lush gardens and just steps from the beach, it offers a peaceful and picturesque setting.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.