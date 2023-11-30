Why Cops Touch Your Car When They Pull You Over In New York

When a cop in New York pulls you over, they give your car a little touch on the way to your window. Did you even know this was a thing? We've got what you need to know about why they do it.

So, here's the deal. When a police officer walks toward your vehicle during a traffic stop, they're trained to touch the rear taillight or the trunk on your car. It's legal and it's been going on for decades.

Why Do Police Officers Touch Your Tail Light Or Trunk When You're Pulled Over

1) It's all about safety for both you and the officer. By leaving their fingerprints on your car, they're leaving solid evidence that they were there, in case there's any altercation or incident.

2) By touching your car, the officer can detect any sudden movements or vibrations that might raise some concern. It gives them an extra second to react if they sense something wrong and every second can make a big difference.

3) This will help prevent evidence tampering. Sometimes people try to hide or ditch stuff during the traffic stop, especially if it involves drugs or other illegal items. By leaving their fingerprints on your vehicle, the officer is pretty much saying, "Don't even think about messing with the evidence, pal!"

Do Cops Still Touch the Tail Lights or Trunk

Today there are security cameras on almost every corner and dash and body cams recording everything that happens. Even so, some police departments will tell their officers to leave a fingerprint anyway on the vehicle anyway.

It really varies from officer to officer and department to department, also the cop could be touching your car out of habit. They also might touch the side instead because they don't want to chance a driver suddenly putting the car in reverse.

So, next time you see a police officer giving your car a little love pat during a traffic stop in New York, don't freak out. It's all about keeping everyone safe, leaving a record of their presence, and making sure nobody is messing with the evidence.

Knowing the why during these encounters can help make it a little less stressful for everyone involved. Stay safe out there!

