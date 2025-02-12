Vanished – What Happened to Chet Labar of Johnson City?

Chester (Chet) Labar of Johnson City has been missing for 3,054 days. That means that for the last eight years, four months, and eight days Labar's family has been left wondering where he is, and today, authorities are no closer to an answer.

Authorities continue to pursue leads and Labar's disappearance caught the attention of the National Missing Person's Database (NamUs) and they also joined the effort to find him.

The Disappearance of Chester Labar

Chester, also called Chet, Labar, a resident of Johnson City, was last seen on Sunday, October 2, 2016, leaving authorities baffled by his sudden disappearance. Johnson City Police continue to seek assistance from the public in locating this man.

Description and Last Known Details

Labar, who was 37 years old at the time of his disappearance (and would be 46 in 2025), is described by police as a 5'7” white male weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair, which may be shaven, and brown eyes. Labar may have a goatee and has distinctive wrist scars with a tattoo on top.

via the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

His name "Chester" is tattooed on the right side of his neck, along with his children's names Ivy, Bradley, Cassidy, and Mariah. Additionally, he has tattoos of skulls on his right wrist and "LaBar" across his back and shoulders.

The last confirmed sighting of Labar was at the NYPENN Trade Center on Main Street in Johnson City.

Seeking Public Assistance

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Chester Labar, please contact Johnson City Police Detectives at 607-798-9318 and reference JCPD Case #16-10822.

