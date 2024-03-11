NJ’s favorite farmers market is bustling all winter
While you may never have considered visiting a farmers market during the winter months, there’s one that you need to see. And that’s the special West Windsor Farmers Market.
First of all, in the winter, it’s less crowded, which means shorter lines, and that means you have time to get to know the farmers, the vendors, and your neighbors.
Visiting in the winter gives you more of a chance to get to know people in your neighborhood.
The West Windsor Farmers Market is celebrating its 21st season in 2024. A lot of New Jersey doesn't even know it exists But if you know, you know. Because it does attract food lovers from all over.
When you visit the market, you’ll find all kinds of goodies from local farmers. Fresh fruits and veggies, locally grown oats, meats, eggs, cheese, pies, flowers, honey and the
list goes on and on.
Try some foods from Beechtree Farm - grass-fed meats, pastured poultry, honey, eggs, syrup, jerky and hides.
Or sample something from Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse - artisan cave-aged cheeses and fire-baked breads.
Cherry Grove Farm - grass-fed/finished meats (beef, pork, veal), artisan cheeses, eggs, jerky, prepared meals.
And in terms of non-farm vendors? They've got bread, jams, pickles, fresh fish, gluten-free treats, pasta, wine and even knife sharpening!
You can try Pineapple Pink - grass-fed sweet & savory bone broth, elixirs and frozen broth ice pops (for people and pets).
Check out OneCompostCan, composting subscription service and local firewood bundles. Or check out ZeraLeaf, micro greens, sprouts and grow kits.
And the best breakfast in town is right here. Sweet and savory crêpes, sandwiches, juices, pastries, salads and plenty of coffee.
The market's open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. It’s been voted New Jersey's favorite farmers market multiple times by the American Farmland Trust.
Pretty cool, right? So come on down and check it out for yourself.
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
