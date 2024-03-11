NJ’s favorite farmers market is bustling all winter

While you may never have considered visiting a farmers market during the winter months, there’s one that you need to see. And that’s the special West Windsor Farmers Market.

First of all, in the winter, it’s less crowded, which means shorter lines, and that means you have time to get to know the farmers, the vendors, and your neighbors.

Visiting in the winter gives you more of a chance to get to know people in your neighborhood.

West Windsor Farmers Market on Instagram West Windsor Farmers Market on Instagram loading...

The West Windsor Farmers Market is celebrating its 21st season in 2024. A lot of New Jersey doesn't even know it exists But if you know, you know. Because it does attract food lovers from all over.

When you visit the market, you’ll find all kinds of goodies from local farmers. Fresh fruits and veggies, locally grown oats, meats, eggs, cheese, pies, flowers, honey and the

list goes on and on.

Try some foods from Beechtree Farm - grass-fed meats, pastured poultry, honey, eggs, syrup, jerky and hides.

West Windsor Farmers Market on Instagram West Windsor Farmers Market on Instagram loading...

Or sample something from Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse - artisan cave-aged cheeses and fire-baked breads.

Cherry Grove Farm - grass-fed/finished meats (beef, pork, veal), artisan cheeses, eggs, jerky, prepared meals.

And in terms of non-farm vendors? They've got bread, jams, pickles, fresh fish, gluten-free treats, pasta, wine and even knife sharpening!

You can try Pineapple Pink - grass-fed sweet & savory bone broth, elixirs and frozen broth ice pops (for people and pets).

West Windsor Farmers Market on Instagram West Windsor Farmers Market on Instagram loading...

Check out OneCompostCan, composting subscription service and local firewood bundles. Or check out ZeraLeaf, micro greens, sprouts and grow kits.

And the best breakfast in town is right here. Sweet and savory crêpes, sandwiches, juices, pastries, salads and plenty of coffee.

The market's open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. It’s been voted New Jersey's favorite farmers market multiple times by the American Farmland Trust.

Pretty cool, right? So come on down and check it out for yourself.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township, NJ Allaire Community Farm introduces animals to families of special needs kids and veterans suffering from a variety of physical and mental disabilities.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈