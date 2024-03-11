Victim fends off attempted carjacker at Rutgers University-Newark

🔴 Rutgers University police are investigating an attempted carjacking in Newark

🔴 A female victim managed to fend off the suspect

🔴 The perpetrator remains at large

NEWARK — An attempted carjacking on Friday afternoon is under investigation, according to the Rutgers University Police Department.

The incident was reported on March 8, at approximately 2 p.m. on Bergen Street near the intersection of 12th Avenue in Newark, university police said.

The victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, told police that a man wearing a face covering opened her car door in an attempt to steal the vehicle. After failing to physically remove the victim from the car, the suspect lifted his shirt exposing a weapon in his waistband, she said.

The victim was able to fend off the perpetrator who fled on foot. The victim was not hurt but the suspect remains on the loose.

As a precaution, Rutgers University police have increased patrols in the area and are asking anyone with information who may have been in the area at the time to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 973-972-6394.

Campus police are also reminding students and staff to take every reasonable safety precaution possible like staying alert and attuned to people and circumstances around them.

Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately. Avoid isolated or dark areas, and walk in groups, especially during late night hours. The Rutgers University Police Department also provides escorts to students, faculty, and staff upon request. These escorts will walk you to your car, campus dorm, or the university’s mass transit system.

To request a security escort, contact the police communications center at 973-972-4491.

