If you drive anywhere in New York, whether it is your commute, school drop off, or weekend road trip, this is worth paying attention to. A national study looked at traffic deaths from 2014 through 2023 to figure out when drivers face the biggest risks on the road.

October Turns Out To Be The Riskiest Month

October had the most traffic deaths across the country. Researchers found more than 35,000 fatalities during that month over the study period. The study also found that Saturday is the most dangerous day to drive.

Almost 20 percent of traffic deaths happened on Saturdays. In New York, weekends often mean travel, events, and social plans, which can lead to heavier traffic and sometimes riskier driving choices.

Early Evening Is A High Risk Time

The most dangerous hour to be on the road was between 6:00 and 6:59 in the evening. That is right when many New Yorkers are heading home from work, running errands, or getting kids to activities.

Clear Weather Does Not Always Mean Safer Roads

One surprising finding is that most deadly crashes happened in clear weather and even in daylight. This suggests that drivers paying attention play a big role. Things like speeding, distraction, or fatigue may matter more than rain or darkness.

What This Means For You On New York Roads

No matter where you drive in New York, staying alert makes a difference. Watch your speed, and give yourself extra time, especially during busy months, weekends, and early evening hours. Small choices behind the wheel can help keep you and everyone else safer.

