Did you know that a total solar eclipse is coming our way? Save the date and get ready to watch the sky go dark across the United States. This rare event is happening on April 8th and New Yorkers can't wait.

Get our free mobile app

This eclipse will be visible in 48 states and is a must see for all sky watchers. New Yorkers are in for a treat as darkness fills the sky while leaving animals and humans thinking it's a nightmare.

Find Your Spot for the Best View

In New York there are several cities where we can get the best view of the total solar eclipse. From Albany to Buffalo, you'll be able to see different aspects of this rare phenomenon.

Some cities in the Empire State will have total darkness while others won't. If you want to see the eclipse at the right time and in the right place, there is an interactive map that shows when the eclipse will begin. It also shows what percentage of the sun will be covered.

Safety Precautions for the Spectacle

If you plan to view the eclipse, it is important to make safety your top priority. Be sure to protect your eyes with the right protection including approved solar filters with ISO certification. Here's something else to remember, protect your skin and don't overexpose yourself to the sun's rays during the total eclipse.

Mark Your Calendar for 2044

The next total solar eclipse visible from the United States is expected to be until August 23rd... 2044. So you'll want to make the most of this epic eclipse experience. Get your family and friends together, and get ready to witness this majestic wonder of nature as the total solar eclipse visits New York!

21 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams