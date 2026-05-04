Rudy Giuliani, the 81-year-old former mayor of New York City and a prominent figure on the national stage, has been hospitalized and is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

According to his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, Giuliani is receiving the best care possible. Although officials have not released details about the cause of his illness, Giuliani’s spokesperson said he remains in critical but stable condition.

Status and What’s Known So Far

At this point, specifics about Giuliani’s illness have not been made public. His spokesperson has declined to confirm reports circulating online about the nature of his condition, saying only that Giuliani’s family is with him and that he is continuing to fight through this latest health challenge.

Giuliani, who recently celebrated his 81st birthday, has previously dealt with health issues, including a widely publicized battle with prostate cancer in 2000. News of his current hospitalization has made headlines across major networks, drawing national attention.

Giuliani’s Tenure as “America’s Mayor”

Giuliani is perhaps best known for serving as New York City’s mayor from 1994 to 2001. He became a household name during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when his leadership earned him the nickname “America’s Mayor.”

Prior to his mayoral tenure, Giuliani was recognized as a tough-on-crime federal prosecutor, targeting organized crime and corruption. As mayor, he was known for emphasizing public safety and his efforts to reduce crime in New York City during the 1990s.

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Updates regarding Giuliani’s condition are expected as more information becomes available.

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