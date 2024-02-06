Do you live in New York and think you know it all? Well, a recent survey by MRO Electric may have you thinking twice.

New Yorkers are no strangers to falling for popular myths. In fact, the Empire State ranks #9 on the gullibility scale, with a score of 57.2 out of 100. One myth is the belief that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day." In fact, more than half of Americans, including fellow New Yorkers, believe this idea.

Breakfast does give us a boost of energy, but is it really the king of all the meals? Experts think that a well-balanced diet throughout the day is key, so let's not put all our eggs in one breakfast basket!

Here's another potential myth, the infamous Daylight Saving Time myth. You've heard that it was to help out our hardworking farmers, right? Well, think again! Even though nearly three out of four Americans swear by this belief, the survey reveals that it's nothing but a tall tale.

The Daylight Saving Time Myth

Daylight Saving Time was created during World War I to save energy by making better use of daylight at night. Farmers were not thrilled about it, as they had their own routines and schedules. Pet owners and parents of young children were also not excited about Daylight Saving Time.

Here's something else that you may not know about DST. It's Daylight Saving Time not Daylight Savings Time. There is no second "s" in Saving, You learn something new everyday, but let's not be hard on ourselves.

Don't be too hard on yourself because it's easy to fall for myths. With the internet throwing information at us from every direction, it's easy to get caught up in the world of misinformation.

Besides in the grand scheme of things, what does it matter anyway?

