Gun violence is a hot topic that's got people from all over New York weighing in with how they feel about it.

To better understand how Americans, as a whole, feel about gun violence, CounselingPsychology.org did a study to measure anxiety levels related to gun violence.

Concerns about Gun Violence New York

According to the study, New York residents feel particularly worried about gun violence. New York ranks third in the nation for anxiety levels, with an average concern rating of 7.47 out of 10. That's pretty high. The survey also found that around 1 in 6 New Yorkers reported experiencing stress or anxiety due to gun violence.

New York Parents Worried About Gun Violence

Parents in New York State have an extra layer of concern when it comes to gun violence. The study revealed that almost 1 in 4 parents in the state think about their child's safety in relation to gun violence on a daily basis. 2 in 5 parents reported having discussions with their children about gun safety.

Other Cities Concerned About Gun Violence

While New Yorkers are on edge, they're not alone. Other cities across the United States also have their fair share of concerns. New Orleans, Louisiana, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, topped the list as the most anxious about gun violence. These cities have seen high rates of gun violence incidents, which have left residents feeling highly anxious about their safety.

Government Response to Gun Violence

The study also shed light on how Americans feel about the government's response to gun violence. 85 percent of people surveyed believe that the government has not done enough to prevent gun violence and mass shootings.

