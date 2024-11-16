A recent report by Slots Paradise has unveiled the superstition tendencies that are held in New York. According to the report, New York is the third most superstitious state in the country, with residents engaging in 23 superstition-related searches per 10,000 people each month.

What superstitions have a grip on New Yorkers? It turns out that breaking a wishbone and Friday the 13th intrigue the inhabitants of the Empire State the most. The city of Buffalo is the most superstitious city in New York.

With 65 superstition-related searches per 10,000 residents every month, Buffalo embraces beliefs in good and bad luck. The top superstitions in Buffalo? Four-leaf clovers and Friday the 13th is the most deeply held beliefs in the city.

The city that never sleeps (New York City) holds the title as the second most superstitious city in the state, ranking 70th overall across the United States. With 28 superstition-related searches per 10,000 residents monthly, New Yorkers in the metropolis can't seem to resist indulging in superstitions.

In the Big Apple, breaking a wishbone and Friday the 13th tops the list as the most popular superstitions. As beliefs in superstitions continue to play a role in the everyday lives of some New Yorkers, it's evident that superstitions add a touch of mystery and intrigue to the states' culture.

Whether it's knocking on wood, avoiding black cats, or other quirky beliefs, superstitions continue to find a way into the fabric of New York's identity. Embrace your superstitious side, New Yorkers, and may luck and good fortune shine upon you. Go here to see the top superstitions in the other cities and states.

