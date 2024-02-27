Over the last few days, several people have reached out to find out if we know anything about why McDonald's has flipped its logo upside down and rebranded its name to "WcDonald's" on its food packaging.

McDonald's is making waves with their latest campaign as it brings anime to life. The fast food giant is temporarily transforming into "WcDonald's," offering anime-inspired packaging, four episodic shorts, and a brand new sauce in over 30 global markets, including in New York.

Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, Tariq Hassan, explained to People Magazine that the campaign was inspired by the immense popularity of anime in today's culture. The fast-food chain wanted to pay homage to their fans and celebrate their creativity through the "WcDonald's" universe. This innovative campaign marks the first time McDonald's has authentically brought anime to their restaurants.

One highlight of the new "WcDonald's" campaign is the introduction of the "Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce." This special sauce is a unique blend of ginger, garlic, soy, and chili flakes. McDonald's promises that it captures the bold and dynamic spirit of classic anime heroes, adding a delicious kick to its menu.

To complete the immersive "WcDonald's" experience, McDonald's collaborated with talented Japanese manga artist and illustrator Acky Bright. Bright worked hand-in-hand with the fast food giant to create manga-inspired packaging featuring WcDonald's Crew characters. Each piece of packaging will also include a digital code that gives customers access to weekly digital manga drops. These exclusive releases will be available every Monday until March 18th.

The partnership between McDonald's and Bright was born out of a genuine love for the brand. Bright eagerly embraced the opportunity to bring the vibrant world of WcDonald's to life through their artwork. From the diverse Crew characters to the exciting manga plot, Bright's illustrations capture the essence of the campaign.

McDonald's has always done what it can to stay on-trend and reinvent itself. With their "WcDonald's" campaign, they aim to embrace the love and passion of their fans, bringing anime to life like never before. So, if you're an anime enthusiast or just curious about sampling the bold flavors of WcDonald's sauce, be sure to visit your nearest participating McDonald's during this campaign but hurry because it won't be around forever.

