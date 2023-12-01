Garth Brooks’ Surprising Connection to Upstate New York

As it turns out, Upstate New York has quite a strong connection to the man who just so happens to be the number-one-selling solo musician in United States history.

When he was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 7, 1962, he was named Troyal Garth Brooks but today, the world just calls him Garth. Garth has sold a staggering 170 million records and is a name known by people from all walks of life and from all around the globe.

How is Garth Brooks Connected to Upstate New York?

98.1 The Hawk in Binghamton was one of the very first radio stations in the world to play Garth's music when he first broke out as an artist and in a nod of thanks, Garth wore a bright goldenrod colored 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt in two of his very early music videos. Through the years, Garth's management has told 98.1 The Hawk how thankful Garth remains to this day for the radio station that gave an unknown dreamer a shot.

Garth Brooks' Tour Manager's Connection to Upstate, NY Area

Garth is also connected to the Southern Tier part of the state through a woman named Tracy Greenwood. Tracy grew up in Little Meadows as Tracy Jones. Her father, Howdy Jones Sr. owned the local ballpark where she and her older sister Nancy dragged the field between games.

Tracy would grow up to marry a man named Mark Greenwood who just so happens to be the bass player for Garth Brooks. Mark has played bass at Garth's live shows since 1994. Additionally, Tracy acts as one of Garth's tour managers when he is on the road.

Garth Brooks' Backup Singer's Upstate New York Connection

But wait- there's more. Karyn Rochelle lives in Nashville and is a professional songwriter who has written songs for George Jones, Ronnie Milsap, Reba McEntire, and even Trisha Yearwood. In addition to writing songs, Karyn also sang backup for Martina McBride, and in 2014, she was asked to open shows not only for Trisha Yearwood but also for Garth Brooks on his world tour.

Karyn's family hails from Binghamton and we learned this when Karyn opened for Garth in Albany five years ago and gave her Binghamton family a shoutout and asked if they'd remembered to bring her a spiedie.

You Could See Garth Brooks in Vegas!

