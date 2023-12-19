The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has formally requested that the federal government issue a recall of a popular children's toy, sold at Five Below stores.

Research and testing have revealed alarming levels of lead in the paint and surface coating of the Striker Remote Control Car, far exceeding the allowable limit stipulated by the federal Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act. The Speed Striker Remote Control Car was found to contain 230 parts per million (ppm) of lead, significantly higher than the federal limit of 90 ppm.

New York State Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez expressed his concerns regarding the safety of children during this holiday shopping season and strongly emphasized the risk posed by this hazardous toy. He called for immediate action, urging Five Below to voluntarily remove the item from its shelves and for the federal government to take the necessary steps to initiate a product recall.

The Division of Consumer Protection has already contacted the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission to formally request a national recall of the Speed Striker Remote Control Car. Additionally, they have reached out to Five Below, requesting the immediate removal and discontinuation of the toy's sale. The distributor, 1616 Holdings Inc., has also been contacted, with a request to cease the distribution and sale of the toy not only in New York state but nationwide as well.

Any individuals who currently possess the Speed Striker Remote Control Car are advised to follow the recommended disposal procedures. They can either discard the toy by throwing it in the garbage or set it aside in a secure area to await any future recall instructions. It is important to note that the recall process may or may not include a refund component.

Lead, a chemical substance commonly used in the production of painted toys, furniture, toy jewelry, cosmetics, food or liquid containers, and plumbing materials, poses a significant health risk, particularly to children. According to the New York State Department of Health, lead can have detrimental effects on a child's growth, behavior, learning ability, and overall health. Anemia, kidney damage, and hearing loss are among the potential health consequences associated with lead exposure.

Consumers who come across the recalled product in the marketplace or require further information on toy safety and recalls are advised to contact the Consumer Assistance Hotline at 1-800-697-1220. Additionally, consumer complaints can be filed at any time through the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection website at dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.

